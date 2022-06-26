Will long-awaited Labor review recommend the end for failed leader?

26 June 2022

Felix Ellis, Liberal Member for Braddon



With just five days until Tasmanian Labor’s review of its abject 2021 election failure due, could it spell the end for lacklustre leader Rebecca White?

When she resigned last year after leading her party to two successive election losses, Ms White said “on reflection, I think one of the things we’ve all come to understand is there needs to be change in the Labor Party. Changing the leader of the Labor Party is one part of that change.”

“The decision I’m making today is because I think that this change is necessary to improve the chances for the Labor Party at the next election. It’s about changing a range of things that we do as a Labor Party right across the state.” Ms White said.

After handing over the top job to David O’Byrne, Ms White returned as leader just two months later, sending Mr O’Byrne to the crossbench where he remains to this day.

Nothing has changed.

As the recent Federal Government election showed, Labor in Tasmania has gone backwards and, for the good of Tasmanian voters, we look forward to hearing the findings of the party’s review.

While the Tasmanian Liberal Government remains committed to delivering for all Tasmanians, the so-called Opposition is still bitterly divided with no vision and no alternative plans for the State.

But as long as Ms White is preoccupied with keeping her own job, she isn’t focused on what matters most to Tasmanians.

