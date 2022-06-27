BizAvJets Inks Partnership Agreement with Vinata Aeromobility
We are very happy to partner with BizAvJets. We have a strong sense our two companies will go to great heights in the USA under Vinata Corporation and the rest of the world.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizAvJets, Inc. has inked an agreement with Vinata Aeromobility PVT LTD. BizAvJets is the first United States-based aviation business to become an authorized partner with the India-based Advanced Air Mobility company. In the partnership agreement, BizAvJets is tasked with Vinata Aeromobility promotion, funding acquisition, Business Development, and establishing US-based locations.
Vinata Aeromobility CEO Yogesh (Yohgcas Iyer) commented. “We are very happy to partner with BizAvJets. We have a strong sense our two companies will go to great heights in the USA under Vinata Corporation and the rest of the world.” BizAvJets, Inc. President Eli Stepp commented as well. “We are extremely excited to Partner with Vinata Aeromobility. We look forward to promoting their Hybrid EVTOL vehicles, future flight services, and their overall brand. We also look forward to being active in the acquisition of US Investor funding with various developments.”
BizAvJets is already active in Vinata Aeromobility marketing plans on multiple online platforms. Interested investors should contact Eli Stepp at +1 (702) 465-2027 or email eli@bizavjets.com.
About BizAvJets, Inc.
BizAvJets, Inc. is a company located in Las Vegas, Nevada which is involved in business aviation consulting, networking, marketing, and promotion. Company Founder and President, Eli Stepp is a 40+ year business aviation industry veteran. He is Co-Owner and Co-Publisher of BizAvJets USA, LLC which publishes BizAvJets USA Magazine. Eli is also an investor/advisor with Apex Aviation MRO in the Las Vegas Metropolitan area. Websites www.BizAvJets.com www.BizAvMTX.com
About Vinata Aeromobility PVT LTD
Vinata Aeromobility is an India-based company disrupting the Aviation and Aerospace Industries. They are developing Asia’s First hybrid fully autonomous one-of-a-kind vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) flying vehicles which have highly sustainable and safe for passenger transport, and cargo transport as well. Company Founder and CEO Yogesh (Yohgcas Iyer) has more than 16 years in Design and Development, he is living out his passion through Vinata Aeromobility. Website www.Vinataeromobiliy.com
