Vicomtech chooses Deepen AI for critical high complexity automotive project
The project needed large volume annotation to be completed with a quick turnaround and a high level of accuracy.
We believe this collaboration will play a crucial role in making our roads safer for everyone around the world. We are glad to have partnered with Deepen AI for this project”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicomtech, a world leader in applied research centre specialising in Computer Graphics, Visual Computing and Multimedia technologies, chose Deepen AI as their preferred partner to collaborate on a time-sensitive and complex annotation project. Building on that success, Vicomtech and Deepen AI will expand their partnership to cover a range of cutting-edge automotive projects.
— Marcos Nieto
Today's driving accidents are mainly due to human error. To make roads safer, Vicomtech devised a Driver Monitoring Dataset (DMD), a multi-modal dataset that can contribute to the development of Driver Monitoring Systems; so we can rely on technology and put a brake on these undesirable statistics.
“We believe this collaboration will play a crucial role in making our roads safer for everyone around the world. We are glad to have partnered with Deepen AI for this project and look forward to doing more exciting work with them." - Marcos Nieto, Head of Cooperative & Connected Automated Systems, Vicomtech
The project required accurate annotation of over 1.6M frames with more than 15 attributes, to be completed in a time-sensitive manner. Deepen AI was chosen among many other strong competitors for its ability to scale and deliver this large dataset while maintaining high levels of accuracy.
“The demand for high-quality annotated data is increasing rapidly. The industry needs quick turnaround to support the growing demand. We are thrilled to be among the top organizations to be able to provide scale - while maintaining the highest quality. Vicomtech’s trust in collaborating with us on this critical project is a testament to it” - Mohammad Musa, CEO and Founder, Deepen AI
Deepen AI’s web-based secure tools can be deployed on-premise, and cloud, and are fully compliant with global standards like GDPR. Deepen AI’s annotation tools support all types of key cases.
Deepen AI’s annotation tool provides enterprises with features to easily manage, track and increase productivity:
- Reporting - To support all business needs to give clients key information with a click of a button.
- Task Management - Complete lifecycle of tasks made to support huge annotation teams, with the ability to streamline and automate your dataset workflow experience.
- Quality Assurance - Built-in QA flow allows enterprises to easily verify the quality of processed data to maintain quality standards with features like sub-sampling, comments and automatic checker.
Deepen AI’s suite of products also includes Deepen Calibrate - Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control.
For more information, you can visit www.deepen.ai and https://dmd.vicomtech.org/
About Deepen AI
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based start-up and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe.
Visit www.deepen.ai for more information
About Vicomtech
We are a Technological centre set up as a private non-profit Foundation. Our main mission is to respond to the Applied Research, Development and Innovation needs of businesses and institutions in our environment, enabling them to confront new financial and social challenges, thus improving their competitiveness in the global marketplace.
For more information: https://www.vicomtech.org/en/
Mohammad Musa
Deepen AI
+1 650-560-7130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn