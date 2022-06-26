DUI/DLS / St Albans barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003359
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Andrew Underwood
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT #: 802 - 524 - 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/25/22 @ 2254 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woods Hill Road, Swanton
VIOLATION: DUI, DLS
ACCUSED: Joshua Sweet
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to Woods Hill Road, in Swanton for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator, identified as Joshua Sweet, was showing signs of impairment. Sweets privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under a criminal suspension He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Sweet was transported to the VSP St. Albans Barracks for processing. Sweet is being charged with DUI and Criminal DLS and is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 19th, 2022 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: July 19, 2022 @ 08:30 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993