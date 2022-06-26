Submit Release
DUI/DLS / St Albans barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2003359

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Andrew Underwood

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT #: 802 - 524 - 5993

 

DATE/TIME:  06/25/22 @ 2254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woods Hill Road, Swanton

VIOLATION: DUI, DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Joshua Sweet

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to Woods Hill Road, in Swanton for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator, identified as Joshua Sweet, was showing signs of impairment. Sweets privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under a criminal suspension He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Sweet was transported to the VSP St. Albans Barracks for processing. Sweet is being charged with DUI and Criminal DLS and is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 19th, 2022 at 8:30 AM. 

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE / TIME:   July 19, 2022 @ 08:30 hours

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: No

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


