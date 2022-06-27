Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,166 in the last 365 days.

Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates, 'the Birth of Talking Foods'

The birth of talking foods is here and inventor Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates with a video demonstration at www.embossgourmet.com.

ARVADA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The birth of talking foods is here, and inventor Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates with a video demonstration at www.embossgourmet.com.

"If foods could talk, what would they say? What would you want them to say? The birth of talking foods is now a capable reality." - Richard Errera

These babies called The Roller and The Stamper are the only handheld gadgets in the world that can enable anyone, anywhere to make foods “talk”. Just about any message, saying, logo or picture of one's desire can be personalized instantaneously as an embossment onto, or an impression into a vast variety of 40+ foods. Pizzas, ice creams, baked goods, deserts, fruits, vegetables, cookies, cheeses, and breads will be speaking, whispering, shouting, cooing, or even communicating in braille, depending upon one's moods, desires and passions. See the video demonstration and details at www.embossgourmet.com.

"Eat my words!," Experience tasty smiles from edible messages - the likes of which have never been consumed. The Culinary and Food Advertising Industries are about to be revolutionized with a new excitement and vigor with fun for all. Every child, adult; rich or poor, every restaurant, kitchen; every country, town, hamlet and in every language will soon have much food for thought. Signature dishes will be just that, and on everyone's lips...literally.

(Gourmet Impressions, Inc is a new company having a line of unique, food embossing, handheld tools underway)

# # #

Richard Errera
Gourmet Impressions Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates, 'the Birth of Talking Foods'

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.