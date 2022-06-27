Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates, 'the Birth of Talking Foods'
The birth of talking foods is here, and inventor Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates with a video demonstration at www.embossgourmet.com.
"If foods could talk, what would they say? What would you want them to say? The birth of talking foods is now a capable reality." - Richard Errera
These babies called The Roller and The Stamper are the only handheld gadgets in the world that can enable anyone, anywhere to make foods “talk”. Just about any message, saying, logo or picture of one's desire can be personalized instantaneously as an embossment onto, or an impression into a vast variety of 40+ foods. Pizzas, ice creams, baked goods, deserts, fruits, vegetables, cookies, cheeses, and breads will be speaking, whispering, shouting, cooing, or even communicating in braille, depending upon one's moods, desires and passions. See the video demonstration and details at www.embossgourmet.com.
"Eat my words!," Experience tasty smiles from edible messages - the likes of which have never been consumed. The Culinary and Food Advertising Industries are about to be revolutionized with a new excitement and vigor with fun for all. Every child, adult; rich or poor, every restaurant, kitchen; every country, town, hamlet and in every language will soon have much food for thought. Signature dishes will be just that, and on everyone's lips...literally.
(Gourmet Impressions, Inc is a new company having a line of unique, food embossing, handheld tools underway)
