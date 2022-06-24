Submit Release
Senate Resolution 319 Printer's Number 1821

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1821

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

319

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, YAW, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, BARTOLOTTA,

HUGHES, FONTANA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, BAKER, YUDICHAK, COSTA

AND LAUGHLIN, JUNE 24, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 24, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing June 23, 2022, as the 40th anniversary of the Wild

Resources Conservation Program in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Wild Resources Conservation Program was

established to aid in the conservation and enhancement of this

Commonwealth's native wild resources, including nongame animals

and wild plants; and

WHEREAS, The creation of this program allowed Pennsylvanians

to contribute toward the protection of these resources; and

WHEREAS, The Wild Resources Conservation Program has helped

protect and sustain the population of certain endangered species

and further funded research and conservation projects across the

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The Wild Resources Conservation Program is the only

source of State funding for plant conservation in the

Commonwealth and has funded nearly 300 projects since the

program's creation; and

WHEREAS, Conservation needs of this Commonwealth's at-risk

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

