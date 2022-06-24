Senate Resolution 319 Printer's Number 1821
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1821
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
319
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, YAW, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, BARTOLOTTA,
HUGHES, FONTANA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK, BAKER, YUDICHAK, COSTA
AND LAUGHLIN, JUNE 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing June 23, 2022, as the 40th anniversary of the Wild
Resources Conservation Program in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Wild Resources Conservation Program was
established to aid in the conservation and enhancement of this
Commonwealth's native wild resources, including nongame animals
and wild plants; and
WHEREAS, The creation of this program allowed Pennsylvanians
to contribute toward the protection of these resources; and
WHEREAS, The Wild Resources Conservation Program has helped
protect and sustain the population of certain endangered species
and further funded research and conservation projects across the
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The Wild Resources Conservation Program is the only
source of State funding for plant conservation in the
Commonwealth and has funded nearly 300 projects since the
program's creation; and
WHEREAS, Conservation needs of this Commonwealth's at-risk
