TDOC Searches For Absconders

CHATTANOOGA – The Tennessee Department of Correction is asking for the public’s help in locating two inmates who walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night and are now listed as absconders.

Katelyn Standifer, 26, was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County. Ashley Wardlaw, 36, was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County. The women were to serve the remainder of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center prior to their scheduled releases in 2023.

Standifer is 5’9” and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes, and a black t-shirt.

Wardlaw is 5’7” and 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, white shoes, and a dark colored shirt with the word “Reebok” on the front.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Katelyn Standifer or Ashley Wardlaw should contact the Tennessee Department of Correction at 1-844-TDC-FIND or your local law enforcement agency.