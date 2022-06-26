New Haven Barracks/ Multiple Charges





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001943

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919





DATE/TIME: 06/24/22, 2213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION(S):





-Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer

-Grossly Negligent Operation

-Excessive Speed





ACCUSED: Makayla Kimball

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:







On 06/24/22 at approximately 2213 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks observed a vehicle traveling south on US Route 7 at an excessive speed in the Town of Salisbury. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled south on US Route 7 at speeds of over 100 MPH. The vehicle subsequently passed multiple other vehicles on the left with extreme recklessness and did not stop. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.





The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Makayla Kimball (21) of Middlebury, VT. On 06/25/22, Kimball was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.







Kimball was issued multiple VCVC's and released with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.











COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.