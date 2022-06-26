New Haven Barracks/ Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001943
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/24/22, 2213 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer
-Grossly Negligent Operation
-Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Makayla Kimball
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/24/22 at approximately 2213 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks observed a vehicle traveling south on US Route 7 at an excessive speed in the Town of Salisbury. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled south on US Route 7 at speeds of over 100 MPH. The vehicle subsequently passed multiple other vehicles on the left with extreme recklessness and did not stop. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.
The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Makayla Kimball (21) of Middlebury, VT. On 06/25/22, Kimball was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.
Kimball was issued multiple VCVC's and released with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED