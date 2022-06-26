Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5001943

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony                              

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919


DATE/TIME: 06/24/22, 2213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): 


-Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer

-Grossly Negligent Operation

-Excessive Speed


ACCUSED: Makayla Kimball                                           

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 06/24/22 at approximately 2213 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks observed a vehicle traveling south on US Route 7 at an excessive speed in the Town of Salisbury.  Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled south on US Route 7 at speeds of over 100 MPH. The vehicle subsequently passed multiple other vehicles on the left with extreme recklessness and did not stop. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.


The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Makayla Kimball (21) of Middlebury, VT. On 06/25/22, Kimball was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.


Kimball was issued multiple VCVC's and released with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/22, 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

