Kern Valley State Prison Officials Investigatingthe Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Hector Jimenez as a homicide after he was attacked by two other incarcerated men on June 24.

At approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded when inmates Adrian Gurrola and Esteban Ceja allegedly attacked Jimenez in a day-room. Jimenez was taken to the prison’s triage and treatment area for treatment of injuries he sustained from the attack and summoned an ambulance; however, he was pronounced deceased at 7:27 p.m. Officers recovered one inmate-manufactured weapon.

Jimenez, 35, was admitted to CDCR from San Diego County on March 17, 2015, to serve a 26-year sentenced for voluntary manslaughter with use of a firearm in commission of a street gang act.

Officials have limited inmate movement on the yard to facilitate the investigation being conducted by KVSP’s Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and the Kern County Coroner. The Office of the Inspector General was notified and the Kern County Coroner will determine Jimenez’s cause of death.

Ceja, 29, was admitted to CDCR on Oct. 1, 2018 from Los Angeles County to serve a life with parole sentence for second-degree murder with intentional use of firearm causing great bodily injury/death, and attempted second-degree murder with discharge of a firearm in commission of a street gang act. While incarcerated, Ceja was sentenced in Los Angeles County to serve a three-year sentence for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and inflicting great bodily injury as a second-striker.

Gurrola, 31, was admitted to CDCR on Aug. 24, 2009 from Los Angeles County to serve a life with parole sentence for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, cruelty to animals, assault with a deadly weapon in commission of a street gang act and inflicting great bodily injury. While incarcerated, Gurrola was sentenced to an additional three years from Kern County for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

KVSP opened in 2005 and houses approximately 3,200 minimum-, medium-, and high-security custody inmates. KVSP offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,500 people.

