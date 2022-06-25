PennDOT Held Public Event on CSVT

​Montoursville, PA – On Saturday, June 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), District 3, opened a portion of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project to the public for a one-time event prior to its anticipated opening to traffic in July.

The public was permitted to walk and bicycle along a section of the new roadway and the river bridge to get a close-up look at the unique project. The event was held between the hours of 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

"The Department was pleased to provide this special occasion to the public," said District Executive Eric High, P.E. "This project has been planned for decades and a significant accomplishment. We were delighted with the amount of public interest to see it up-close before it will be opened to traffic in July."

Approximately 6,000 people attended the event.

The CSVT project has been in the works since the Route 15 corridor study was completed in 1959. It wasn't until the passage of Act 89 in 2013 that funding became available to complete the project. The CSVT Project is divided into the Northern and Southern Sections. The Northern Section connects Route 147 south of Montandon in Northumberland County to Route 15 south of Winfield in Union County. The Southern Section will connect with the Northern Section south of Winfield and proceeds to the existing Routes 11/15 interchange just north of Selinsgrove in Snyder County. The Southern Section also includes an interchange/connector to Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

