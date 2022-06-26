Submit Release
DJ SHADOWMIND's 'Destiny' is Pure Gold

DJ SHADOWMIND's Title Track From 'Destiny Beyond Worlds', 'Destiny' has Officially Gone Gold Status.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ SHADOWMIND's Title Track From 'Destiny Beyond Worlds', 'Destiny' has Officially Gone Gold Status.

DJ SHADOWMIND's track ‘Destiny’ has gone gold. The track reached gold status in just seven weeks, proving that it is a hit with both gamers and EDM fans worldwide. DJ SHADOWMIND’s fan base is an eclectic group of gamers, NFT fans, and EDM festival goers from all over the world.

“Destiny is an awesome track that reflects my Alien style. It smacks of a futuristic sound that has a great mix of bassline and melody. I was thinking about all my alien friends at a disco party. I'm so happy that the release has been such a hit. This should show our audiences, that DJs around the globe are open to new sounds."- DJ SHADOWMIND

The songs, ‘Wolves,’ and 'Our Control' are set to be the next Gold singles off the Album ‘Destiny Beyond Worlds’. All three are available on all digital and streaming platforms such as Spotify, ITunes, and YouTube.

DJ SHADOWMIND - 'Destiny' (Official Music Video)

