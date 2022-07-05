DJ SHADOWMIND Releases His New NFT Art Collection Called Alien Grunts (AG)

DJ SHADOWMIND The Alien DJ Alien Grunts (AG) NFT Collection Join The Party On Spotify

SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The art of the famous DJ SHADOWMIND is now available as limited edition NFTs! He turns his iconic DJ SHADOWMIND Character into an Alien Grunts (AG) collection. This unique artwork is perfect for collectors, crypto enthusiasts and music lovers alike. You can now show off your favorite DJ SHADOWMIND artwork in a whole new way. The art pieces are available for purchase at https:// opensea.io /collection/alien-grunts or use the self Mint DAPP (Create your own random Alien Grunt until 10,000 have been reached) at https://alien-america.com The collection is a satirical piece, which depicts the uncovering of the Illuminati's "Alien Agenda". With a chuckle, DJ SHADOWMIND states, “The New World Order is coming in fast and the only thing the Elite have left to do is to disclose the alien presence to the public and wait for the people to panic.” It contains a treasure trove of hidden Easter eggs, secret codes, and hidden gems untold. There is both an underlying message, and a gigantic puzzle to be solved within the collection itself.From the Metadata: “Now that DJ SHADOWMIND has revealed the 'Alien Agents' around the globe, two factions have emerged. The United Earth (UE) Faction, and The United Mars (UM) Faction. DJ SHADOWMIND has given you, Guardian, the power to control them with your mind. Group up with your team at https://djshadowmindnft.com (LFG!) Become a SUPER-FAN of DJ SHADOWMIND at https://djshadowmind.com .”The NFT art collection also has utility and growth as the artist states, “I wanted to give both my current fans who know what I'm about, and new incoming fans a small taste of the future of cryptographic NFT games. There are two factions that the NFT owners will be apart of, United Earth, and United Mars. As the collection grows to completion, I will unlock the next series of puzzles.” There is a roadmap that is currently evolving like living DNA at https://djshadowmindnft.com This NFT project is on the ETH network and set at a low floor of .024 ETH. This is a tokenized representation of the artwork and is the bill of sale. All third-party sales thereafter are part of the community trades on opensea.io.DJ SHADOWMIND is an Alien AI coder, Artist, Musician, Songwriter, Producer, Director, Voice Actor, and Talent Scout for Beats Creations. He is best known for his work as an Electronic Dance Music DJ, and the innovative use of interplanetary signals as the foundation of his music. His work has earned him numerous accolades in all fields. DJ SHADOWMIND has produced over 96 bodies of musical work since joining Beats Creations.The video is the official music video for the NFT collection called Invisible Aliens, a chill trance EDM track produced by DJ SHADOWMIND, available on Spotify and Apple Music

'Invisible Aliens' the Official Music Video for the 'Alien Grunts' NFT Collection. Sample the Various Editions of the NFT.