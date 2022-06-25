Submit Release
Corrective action has been taken after confirming the sampling records of some citizens which were not uploaded to the Citywide NAT system

MACAU, June 25 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, it was discovered that between 00:43 and 19:55 yesterday (24 June) in a NAT station operated by a testing agency, registration for some citizens participating in the citywide NAT has been mistaken input in other registration system when additional computers were put into operation during the mass testing drive, which resulted in failure to upload their sampling records to the corresponding citywide NAT system.

A total of 386 individuals have been affected and their health codes have been converted into yellow for this. The testing agency was tasked right after the occurrence to make rectification. Upon confirmation of relevant data, the health codes of all the affected individuals have been converted back to green colour at 03:00pm today (25 June).

