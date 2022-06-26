DJ SHADOWMIND's Single 'Carefree Boogie Van' Is Summer Fyre

DJ SHADOWMIND The Alien DJ Album Cover Artwork Join The Party On Spotify

The song is a feel-good tune about having a good time. Released on June 10 of this year, it has already been featured on radio in Miami, Phoenix, and LA.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DJ SHADOWMIND's single 'Carefree Boogie Van' is a perfect summer hit. Released on Beats Creations label on June 10th, 2022, the single is set to be released on a physical album at the end of the year.As the song suggests, it is a feel-good tune about having a good time with friends in the summer. The song is energetic, with dance-able beats, but can also be a perfect chill-out beat on the beach. The vibe picks up as you get to the drop, and you realize it's more than just a driving song.The song has already been featured on the radio in Miami, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Just in time for your summer cruise. The song is such a fun tune to play on the radio, it has listeners wondering who this Alien DJ is. Beats Creations is a label that has become a global platform for EDM music and the NFT Metaverse. The artist DJ SHADOWMIND was the first to be signed to Beats Creations and is considered their most popular musician and NFT artist. Already working on his ninth studio album, DJ SHADOWMIND continues to create new sounds and universes for fans to enjoy!Check out DJ SHADOWMIND on Spotify YouTube , Twitter, etc. today!

DJ SHADOWMIND - 'Carefree Boogie Van' (Official Music Video)