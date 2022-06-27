Congressional Testimony: Partnership CEO Jonathan Fantini Porter Before the House Foreign Affairs Committee
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Fantini-Porter, Executive Director of the Partnership for Central America (PCA), testified before the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss progress on the Partnership’s programs and growth since the launch of Vice President Harris’ Call to Action for Investment in Northern Central America in May 2021. Fantini-Porter was joined as witnesses by Celina De Sola, Co-Founder and President of Glasswing International and Eric Farnsworth, Vice President, Washington Office, Council of the Americas and the Americas Society.
Chair Joaquin Castro and Chair Albio Sires facilitated the discussion with questions from members concerning the formation of the Partnership, PCA’s impact to date, and the organization’s strategy to ensure the sustainability of private and civil society commitments made to mobilize investment to northern Central America.
Fantini-Porter highlighted the importance of mobilizing private and social investments to address the environmental, social, and governance challenges that drive migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras: “Through a systemic approach—that unites the full potential of the public, private and social sectors—we believe in the opportunity to align around practical solutions that will deliver tangible hope and opportunities for a better life to the most vulnerable individuals and potential migrants of northern Central America.”
Watch the full hearing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhSfZzieMzw
The Partnership for Central America is an independent organization that works with a multi-national coalition of private organizations to advance economic opportunity across under-served populations in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. The Partnership serves as the coordinating body of Vice President Harris’s Call to Action and aims to facilitate and support practical solutions to advance economic opportunity, address urgent climate, education and health challenges, and promote long-term investments and workforce capability in support of a vision of hope for Central America. If you are interested in learning more, please reach out to membership@centampartnership.org.
Camila Rice-Aguilar
Chair Joaquin Castro and Chair Albio Sires facilitated the discussion with questions from members concerning the formation of the Partnership, PCA’s impact to date, and the organization’s strategy to ensure the sustainability of private and civil society commitments made to mobilize investment to northern Central America.
Fantini-Porter highlighted the importance of mobilizing private and social investments to address the environmental, social, and governance challenges that drive migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras: “Through a systemic approach—that unites the full potential of the public, private and social sectors—we believe in the opportunity to align around practical solutions that will deliver tangible hope and opportunities for a better life to the most vulnerable individuals and potential migrants of northern Central America.”
Watch the full hearing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhSfZzieMzw
The Partnership for Central America is an independent organization that works with a multi-national coalition of private organizations to advance economic opportunity across under-served populations in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. The Partnership serves as the coordinating body of Vice President Harris’s Call to Action and aims to facilitate and support practical solutions to advance economic opportunity, address urgent climate, education and health challenges, and promote long-term investments and workforce capability in support of a vision of hope for Central America. If you are interested in learning more, please reach out to membership@centampartnership.org.
Camila Rice-Aguilar
Partnership for Central America
email us here