Partnership for Central America and Arizona State University Convene Central American Governments on New Investments
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ announcement of an additional $1.9B of investments in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to create new economic opportunities and address the root causes of migration, the Partnership for Central America (PCA), with support from Arizona State University (ASU), brought together government ministers, ambassadors, CEOs, multilateral banks, and civil society from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to discuss additional investment opportunities in the region.
Exactly one year since the Partnership’s launch, a total of $3.2B in investment has been committed to the region. These investments will translate into real impact - jobs, services, and opportunities - for the people of the Region.
“The Partnership for Central America is honored to be able to bring business and government leaders to the table to work together to build the economies of the region. The more pragmatic collaboration between business and government the better,” said Mark Lopes, Chief Operating Officer of the PCA.
“The power of collaboration is infinite. When a collection of entities such as these come together and fully commit to the partnership, there is no limit to the impact they can have. It is clear that there is a positive energy driving the Partnership for Central America and a commitment to its mission. I’m proud that Arizona State University is a part of this.” Dr. Battinto L. Batts Jr. Dean and Professor, The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Arizona State University.
###
