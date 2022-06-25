Submit Release
News Search

There were 229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,500 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister extends her greetings to Slovenia celebrating their Statehood Day

LITHUANIA, June 25 - On behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends her greetings to Slovenia celebrating its Statehood Day on 25 June. 

‘I highly appreciate the friendship and close cooperation between our countries in the EU, NATO, and other international organisations, and your country’s contribution to NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic states.  I have no doubt that our states will continue working together in strengthening our cooperation and our friendship’, said Prime Minister Šimonytė in her message of greetings to Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob. 

The Head of Government stressed the importance of continued unity in supporting Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia and Belarus to seek sustainable peace, and Europe which is strong and not susceptible to aggressors’ blackmailing. 

Prime Minister wished the Slovenian people prosperity and well-being as they celebrated their Statehood Day. 

You just read:

Prime Minister extends her greetings to Slovenia celebrating their Statehood Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.