Prime Minister extends her greetings to Slovenia celebrating their Statehood Day

LITHUANIA, June 25 - On behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends her greetings to Slovenia celebrating its Statehood Day on 25 June.

‘I highly appreciate the friendship and close cooperation between our countries in the EU, NATO, and other international organisations, and your country’s contribution to NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic states. I have no doubt that our states will continue working together in strengthening our cooperation and our friendship’, said Prime Minister Šimonytė in her message of greetings to Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

The Head of Government stressed the importance of continued unity in supporting Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against Russia and Belarus to seek sustainable peace, and Europe which is strong and not susceptible to aggressors’ blackmailing.

Prime Minister wished the Slovenian people prosperity and well-being as they celebrated their Statehood Day.