Prime Minister’s greetings to Luxembourg celebrating National Day

LITHUANIA, June 23 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends greetings to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg celebrating its National Day on 23 June.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to note the very good relations and cooperation between our countries in a wide range of areas, especially in the fields of renewable energy, culture, and education, also the close cooperation between our countries in international organisations. Lithuania and Luxembourg have become close partners in the EU and strong allies in NATO.

In the face of Russia’s shocking and brutal invasion of Ukraine, there is an urgent need for our countries, the EU, and NATO to stay united and increase our support to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to defend itself and Europe’s future and to continue pressuring Russia to stop the aggression,’ reads Prime Minister’s letter to Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

The Prime Minister adds that Lithuania greatly appreciates Luxembourg’s contribution to the security in the region, particularly through the increased number of Luxembourg’s troops to NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence multinational battlegroup in Lithuania.

According to I. Šimonytė, the friendly ties between the people and countries greatly benefit from the joint activities and projects between the two European capitals of culture - Kaunas and Esch-sur-Alzette.

The Prime Minister concludes her message of greetings by wishing the people of Luxembourg every success and prosperity.