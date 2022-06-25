Danny Lee Johnson Stout An American Success Story
The outcome of Danny's life journey is still moving on. He will inspire you, and this book will help anyone learn. YES, there is a God in Heaven.
This book is about being humble, ambitious, brave, determined and having faith, courage and hope.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny Lee Johnson Stout An American Success Story Graphic Novel Coloring, Activity & Story Book. The outcome of Danny's life journey is still moving on. He will inspire you, and this book will help anyone learn. YES, there is a God in Heaven. Danny is fireman, public speaker, life motivator and overall positive influence on all he touches, known as a man of integrity, honesty, character and truth. His book is designed to inspire and motivate, including stories of living on a farm picking cotton as a child, growing up during integration and transferring from the all black school to the all white school as it became integrated and becoming an award winning hall of fame football star. The experiences of a life long ago turning into a successful family man, an entrepreneur, a professional fire fighter and solid family man.
Available today at Walmart.com this 40 page high quality, square-back bound book, is size 8.5" x 11.0" with full color pages, coloring pages, activities, games and a message for all ages. Also available on Amazon.com and direct from the publisher at ColoringBook.com. The average cost of the book is $7.99 for a single copy and discounts for larger quantities. The pages are printed on high gloss card stock for the full color pages and covers, and a high end stock paper for the coloring and game section. Danny's book comes with a scan-able QR code on the inside the front cover. Scan the code with any cell phone camera and a message direct from Danny, in his own words, about his book.
Danny Lee Johnson Stout wrote his book with everyone in mind that has been physically or mentally abused. He writes this new coloring, activity, and picture book for those who think there is no hope for them in life, and they feel their faith is about gone, or is gone. In his journey you will read about his life beginning as a little boy, a baby. Everything you read is true, and the people in his journey are all real. The names and places are all real. This is as real as it gets regarding his journey in East Prairie, Missouri and Dorena, Missouri both located in the northern end of the Mississippi River Delta, located in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Danny graduated East Prairie High School and was recruited to college at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. After graduation Danny became a fireman in Evansville, Indiana. The outcome of Danny's life journey is still moving on. He will inspire you, and this book will help anyone learn. YES, there is a God in Heaven. "I hope this book will make a difference in your life," says Danny. "Be like Christ."
Danny lives with his wife Adria in Indiana, they have two sons, Courtney and Chris and a new granddaughter named Soul. He teaches people how to face the odds, overcome troubles and succeed in their lives. His goal is clear, and that is to improve others lives.
Danny can be reached at danjohnson26@icloud.com , by contacting the Publishing company direct 314-695-5757, or calling Danny at 812-773-1068.
