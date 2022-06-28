FieldBin Raises $1.2 Million to Help Field Service Trade Professionals Grow Their Businesses
Pre-Seed Round Backed by 7833 Capital Partners, Company Offering Free Six-Month TrialsCHARLESTON, SC, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) solution provider, announced today the closing of a $1.2 million pre-seed round led by 7833 Capital Partners.
FieldBin is designed to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business - from work order scheduling to payment processing – in one, easy-to-use platform. 7833 Capital Partners is an early-stage investment fund launched by Ryan Corey and Ralph Sita, co-founders of Cybrary, the world’s foremost cybersecurity training platform.
“FieldBin will be the easiest-to-use FSM application for hard-working, field service business owners who want to win more jobs and make more money by streamlining back-office operations and reducing paperwork,” says Garrett Wilson, co-founder, FieldBin. “This initial funding round from 7833 Capital Partners will be used to accelerate FieldBin product development and build out our sales and marketing teams.”
FieldBin features include work order scheduling, invoicing, inventory management, estimating and quotes, payments processing, service portal, and customer management with a simple-to-use interface, intuitive navigation, and easy drag-and-drop functionality – all accessible from anywhere on any device. In addition to HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and landscaping, FieldBin is ideal for painting, cleaning, roofing, fencing, and handyman service businesses.
Beginning today, the first 100 companies or business owners interested in FieldBin that sign up for the waiting list by July 10 will receive a 6-month free trial of the platform at launch.
To join the FieldBin wait list and receive a free, six-month trial visit https://www.fieldbin.com/
About FieldBin
FieldBin is a cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) software created to help small-to-medium sized field service trade companies grow their businesses. Its easy-to-use solution gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits. Learn more at https://www.fieldbin.com/
About 7833 Capital Partners
7833 Capital Partners is a private, early-stage investment firm focused on technology startups. Additional 7833 Capital Partners portfolio companies include VirgilHR, an automated employment and labor law guidance software for HR teams, and RestfullySleep, an online on-demand family wellness provider focused on pediatric sleep.
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com