Expertise sought to deliver development phase at Macquarie Point

25 June 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing



With amendments to the planning scheme to support the implementation of the Macquarie Point Masterplan in place, and with the site now almost fully remediated, the site is ready to move into a new phase of development delivery.

As part of this, we will also consider how the development of Macquarie Point integrates with the proposed new arts, entertainment and sporting precinct at Regatta Point.

We are taking the opportunity to strengthen the Board of the Macquarie Point Development Corporation to ensure it has the right skills and experience to take us into this very important and different next phase.

Three Non-Executive Director opportunities are now available for experienced directors to contribute to the strategic oversight of the development and ensure infrastructure delivery and commercial development.

The successful applicants will bring breadth to the Board’s expertise and may include a background in the property industry, statutory and strategic planning, urban design, business development, legal or financial management experience with the ability to sit on the Audit and Risk Committee. Other beneficial skills and knowledge include architecture, tourism, the arts and cultural development.

Developments of this nature are very complex and take many years. As a former industrial site, extensive planning and rezoning has needed to occur before the site was ready to develop, with this work finalised in 2019.

In the two years since, significant remediation works have been undertaken and parcels of land have been taken to the market ready to develop. Developments are now starting to come online and recently, The Escarpment was taken to market with negotiations currently being finalised with the preferred developer, Milieu Pty Ltd.

The permanent development of The Goods Shed has also been secured, with Hobart Brewing Co leading the creation of a unique venue to showcase Tasmania’s top producers and event organisers, with a brewery, distillery, dining options, and live event and festival spaces. Infrastructure for the site is also progressing, with negotiations being finalised to deliver the first district infrastructure scheme in Tasmania, which will drive energy generation and provide a central hub for renewables, heating and cooling for all buildings.

Expressions of interest for Board positions are now open until 7 July 2022. Information can be sought at www.chapmanexecutive.com.au

