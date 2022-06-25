Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Turkey, 25 to 26 June 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Turkey from 25 to 26 June 2022, en route to Lisbon where he will be participating in the Second United Nations Ocean Conference.

Minister Balakrishnan will be hosted to dinner by Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara, Turkey on 25 June 2022.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 JUNE 2022