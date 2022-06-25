$18.8 million Cam River River Bridge contract awarded

25 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport



Work will start in early July on the new Cam River Bridge and junction upgrade at Somerset after Tasmanian company VEC Civil Engineering received an $18.8 million contract to start construction.

The Australian Government has committed $40 million to this $50 million jointly funded project, with the remaining $10 million funded by the Tasmanian Government. Replacing the Cam River Bridge is a key project under the Bass Highway – Cooee to Wynyard Upgrades Program.

Previous planning identified safety and traffic delays as major concerns of people using the Bass Highway between Cooee and Wynyard.

Wider lanes, wider shoulders, and a pedestrian pathway will provide more room for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, and will also make it easier to keep traffic moving in the event of a crash or vehicle breakdown on the bridge.

The project also includes new traffic signals for the junction of the Murchison and Bass Highways, which will improve traffic flow.

The Murchison Highway is a heavy vehicle route and signals will allow heavy vehicles to enter the Bass Highway more safely.

The existing bridge will be demolished after the new bridge comes into operation.

Under the program, improvement to the timing of existing traffic signals was completed in 2020, and realignment of the highway between Somerset and Wynyard is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Other planned projects include improved pedestrian crossings and a speed limit review.

Construction on the Cam River Bridge and the junction is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Further information about the project is available at transport.tas.gov.au/projectsplanning.

Comments attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“This project is an example of the Australian Government’s commitment to a suite of projects that will improve safety, traffic flow, and support active transport across Tasmania.

“These upgrades across Bass Highway are expected to improve road safety and traffic congestion, particularly providing benefits to freight transportation as a key corridor carrying heavy vehicles to and from the Circular Head municipality, the West Coast, the Port of Burnie, and beyond.”

Comments attributable to Tasmanian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson:

“The design was finalised following public consultation with locals in 2021.

“We have taken on the results of this consultation to include new landscaped areas and a pedestrian path under the bridge on the western side, linking recreation areas and a future North West Coastal Pathway.

“The new bridge will also be higher, reducing the risk posed by floods.”

Comments attributable to Tasmanian Senator Anne Urquhart:

“This much needed work will make a difference to those who travel this route daily, and improve safety along this very busy stretch of road.”

