Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2002628

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 6/24/22 , 2020 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valero Gas Station, Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Travis Dyer

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an incident at the Valero Gas Station in Royalton on 6/24/22 at approximately 2020 hours for a report of a fight inside the store. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Travis Dyer had assaulted multiple people both inside and outside the store before leaving in his truck. The victims in this case were known by Dyer and resulted from another incident earlier that day.

Troopers responded to Dyer's residence where he was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was cited and released on Conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 6/27/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/22 - 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.