Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2002628
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 6/24/22 , 2020 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valero Gas Station, Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Travis Dyer
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an incident at the Valero Gas Station in Royalton on 6/24/22 at approximately 2020 hours for a report of a fight inside the store. Upon arrival Troopers discovered Travis Dyer had assaulted multiple people both inside and outside the store before leaving in his truck. The victims in this case were known by Dyer and resulted from another incident earlier that day.
Troopers responded to Dyer's residence where he was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was cited and released on Conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 6/27/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/22 - 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.