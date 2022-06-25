Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,796 in the last 365 days.

10 California Communities Awarded $17 Million to Address Family Homelessness 

Published:

Funds will assist over 1,800 families throughout California

SACRAMENTO – As part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $14 billion package to address homelessness, ten California communities from Mendocino County to San Diego will receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant funds with the goal of reducing family homelessness throughout the state.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. With these grants, communities throughout the state are stepping up with their own solutions and best practices – cutting through red tape to effectively and efficiently eliminate family homelessness,” said Governor Newsom. “Success leaves clues, and through this process we are not only rewarding programs that work, we are also supporting systems that are innovative, and accelerate efforts to address the challenges of family homelessness at the local level.”

Awards are provided through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) and are available for immediate access. Cal ICH will be tracking the demonstration projects and will share best practices developed by the grantees with communities statewide. For additional details regarding this announcement, visit https://bcsh.ca.gov/calich/.

Governor Newsom’s multibillion-dollar homeless housing investments will provide more than 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots in the coming years. Building on last year’s historic $12 billion investment to help get the most vulnerable people off the streets, the California Blueprint proposes an additional $2 billion investment to create a total $14 billion package to confront the homelessness crisis.

You just read:

10 California Communities Awarded $17 Million to Address Family Homelessness 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.