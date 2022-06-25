Construction work inside Zipperlane June 28-30

Main, News Posted on Jun 24, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public that the Zipperlane will be deployed to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 30, 2022.

This will not affect normal Zipperlane operations for vehicles with two or more occupants, buses, electric vehicles, and motorcycles. As a reminder, the Zipperlane scheduled operations are 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays.

Work within the Zipperlane will involve nondestructive testing of the concrete deck of the Pearl City Viaduct in preparation for a future preservation project.

