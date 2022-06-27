Engagez and RLALatam Enter into Strategic Partnership to Facilitate Online and Hybrid Events in Latin America

RLALATAM Virtual Event Recording Studio Engagez for virtual events virtual event lobby layout

Partnership to allow more organizations in the Spanish-speaking countries of Central & South America to benefit from hosting successful hybrid & virtual events.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Engagez, a global leader in digital engagement and virtual event solutions, and RLALatam, the largest audiovisual provider in Latin America, and a leading global event production company, announced a strategic partnership to enable fully integrated hybrid and virtual events across Spanish speaking Central and South American countries.

“RLALatam has established itself as the leader in virtual events in Latin America during the first two years of the COVID pandemic when most meetings and events pivoted to online,” said Robert Petrossian, CEO of Engagez. “RLA has demonstrated superb operational capabilities in hosting hundreds of virtual events, at unmatched speed and scale, with superb creativity and production values, generating rave reviews.”

According to IDC, by 2023, 90% of worldwide organizations will prioritize investments in digital tools to augment physical spaces and assets with digital experiences, resulting in more than half of the global economy being based on or influenced by digital.

“Hybrid and virtual events are growing in popularity as organizations respond to the pandemic, become more accommodating of their participants health concerns, and look to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Juan Carlos Vergara, CEO of RLALatam. “Hybrid events, mixing physical attendees and those attending remotely, are becoming the norm. Hybrid is not always easy but our experienced digital and onsite teams, and the flexibility and power of Engagez, our platform of choice, has enabled our client’s programs to be highly successful on all metrics. Engagez is ranked as the “Emerging Favorite” with 4.7 out of 5 stars as rated by clients on the independent, Capterra business software solution platform and 4.6 out of 5 on G2 with multiple category Top Performer badges for each.”

This sales and marketing partnership will allow more organizations in the Spanish-speaking countries of Central and South America to benefit from hosting successful virtual events, leveraging RLA’s extensive experience and local presence across the region. “Together with RLA, we are committed to making hybrid and virtual event and meeting solutions accessible and affordable while focusing on participant engagement, quality experiences, and organizer ROI,” noted Petrossian.

