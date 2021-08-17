Engagez Closes Funding, Adds Two Board Members to the Team

Engagez for virtual events virtual event lobby layout

Technology Leaders Pehong Chen and Andrea Rubei to join the Company’s Board



SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engagez, a global leader in enterprise virtual and hybrid event software solutions, today announced the close of a seed round of funding and the appointment of Pehong Chen and Andrea Rubei as company board members. The news follows recent company momentum marked by the launch of the new Engagez website, with updated messaging and positioning.

Pehong and Andrea have stellar reputation as hands-on operational leaders with bias for action," says Robert Petrossian, CEO, Engagez. " It is an incredibly exciting time at Engagez as we make significant strides towards transforming the enterprise digital engagement and virtual events software market by providing a single platform that is allowing businesses to collaborate, share knowledge and network, unlike any other platform. I look forward to partnering with them as we continue to grow our business and deliver meaningful value to companies everywhere."

"Engagez's focus in professional networking and virtual events drew me to the company, as it’s something I’ve championed my entire career," said Pehong. "Now more than ever, businesses need solutions that drive value and are turning to platforms like Engagez to implement, streamline and operationalize end-to-end hybrid and virtual events that drive revenues, reduce costs, and improve brand experience for enterprises. I’m excited to further my passion for this kind of innovation and help steward the next phase of Engagez's journey."



About Engagez

Engagez is a highly customizable platform for Enterprises, Universities, and Organizations. With captivating digital engagement venues, you can provide users with a unique setting to host events, meetings, or learning/training programs. Engagez, an Infoneedle, Inc. brand, approaches the creation of digital venues by offering customers the ability to fully customize their space through self-service or full-service implementation, yielding a powerful and individualized event user experience. Our solutions empower organizations to systematically align the Engagez platform with their business needs, allowing them to harness the technology while also driving revenues, optimizing cost and efficiency. Clients include global brands such as Dell, IBM, BMC, Pfizer, 7Eleven, AstraZeneca, Moody’s and more. Engagez also has high independent customer ratings and high client renewal rates. A fast growing privately held company, Engagez has offices in United States. To learn more, visit http://www.engagez.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Pehong Chen

Dr. Pehong Chen is Chairman of BroadVision Group LLC (BVG), a private firm focusing on funding and incubating startup ventures. He is also currently the CEO of BroadVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: BVSN), a global pioneer in e-commerce and business social networking solutions, which he founded in 1993 and took public in 1996. BroadVision was acquired by ESW Capital in May 2020. He founded and was President of Gain Technology, a leading supplier of multimedia software tools. Gain was acquired by Sybase in 1992. Currently, he is a board director of Weibo (Nasdaq: WB), China’s leading social networking and microblogging platform, and a trustee on the board of Asian Art Museum of San Francisco. Dr. Chen received his PhD from UC at Berkeley, MS from Indiana University, and BS from National Taiwan University, all in CS. He is also a graduate of Stanford University’s executive program in business and management.

About Andrea Rubei

Andrea Rubei is the COO of Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) Portugal. He is a high-tech global executive with aggressive turnaround leadership and cross-cultural competencies. Andrea throughout his career has proven adept in applying innovative strategies to stabilize and support organizations experiencing rapid growth.

Engagez Virtual Event Video