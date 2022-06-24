Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,785 in the last 365 days.

Accessing Public Lands for Hunting, Fishing Just Got Easier

For Immediate Release:
June 24, 2022 

Contact:
Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs
(785) 338-3036
nadia.marji@ks.gov

Accessing Public Lands for Hunting, Fishing Just Got Easier

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Beginning this month, hunters and anglers will benefit from a new-and-improved system designed to make accessing public lands in Kansas easier than ever. As part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ (KDWP) all-new licensing purchase system – Go Outdoors KS – outdoor recreationalists will not need a separate login to “check in” and out of KDWP-managed properties, as the Go Outdoors KS licensing system and mobile app is fully integrated.

“We’re thrilled to offer an improved customer experience for our constituents, especially in advance of our fall seasons this year,” said Shanda Knapic, Chief of Licensing for KDWP. “Go Outdoors KS is a critical tool for hunters and anglers to safely, legally, and easily enjoy outdoor recreation in our state, and it can be accessed right from a smartphone or mobile device.”

Hunters and anglers who are familiar with KDWP’s previous licensing solution, and check-in system, will notice:

  • A single sign-in feature, eliminating the need to remember multiple logins
  • All-in-one access, as customers may now access license purchases and check-ins from the same location
  • Greater ease of use, as the customer experience remained “top of mind” throughout the system’s development

Those wishing to explore KDWP’s new-and-improved hunting and fishing licensing system may do so from any web browser or smart device. Here’s how:

Check-in/Check-out on The Web

  1. Visit https://ksoutdoors.com/checkin
  2. Click the “Check-in/Check-out” link in the top menu

Check-in/Check-out on The App

  1. Download “Go Outdoors KS” from the Apple or Google Play store
  2. Click “Check-in/Check-out”
  3. Select a location
  4. Login with KDWP credentials
  5. Complete and submit “Check-in" form

“This isn’t a ‘one and done’ project for us or for our contract vendor,” added Knapic. “We’re committed to ensuring that outdoor access, and making hunting- and fishing-related purchases, remains easy and enjoyable for everyone wishing to Go Outdoors in Kansas.”

KDWP’s state park reservation system remains unchanged by the Go Outdoors KS launch. Campers in Kansas can still access the same great features they’re accustomed to – whether purchasing a daily vehicle entrance permit or securing a campsite with water and electric – by visiting www.campitks.com.

To purchase a Kansas hunting or fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsKansas.com or download the “Go Outdoors KS” mobile app today.

To make a campsite reservation or state park-related purchase, visit ReserveAmerica.com.

###

You just read:

Accessing Public Lands for Hunting, Fishing Just Got Easier

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.