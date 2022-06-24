For Immediate Release:

Accessing Public Lands for Hunting, Fishing Just Got Easier

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Beginning this month, hunters and anglers will benefit from a new-and-improved system designed to make accessing public lands in Kansas easier than ever. As part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ (KDWP) all-new licensing purchase system – Go Outdoors KS – outdoor recreationalists will not need a separate login to “check in” and out of KDWP-managed properties, as the Go Outdoors KS licensing system and mobile app is fully integrated.

“We’re thrilled to offer an improved customer experience for our constituents, especially in advance of our fall seasons this year,” said Shanda Knapic, Chief of Licensing for KDWP. “Go Outdoors KS is a critical tool for hunters and anglers to safely, legally, and easily enjoy outdoor recreation in our state, and it can be accessed right from a smartphone or mobile device.”

Hunters and anglers who are familiar with KDWP’s previous licensing solution, and check-in system, will notice:

A single sign-in feature, eliminating the need to remember multiple logins

All-in-one access, as customers may now access license purchases and check-ins from the same location

Greater ease of use, as the customer experience remained “top of mind” throughout the system’s development

Those wishing to explore KDWP’s new-and-improved hunting and fishing licensing system may do so from any web browser or smart device. Here’s how:

Check-in/Check-out on The Web

Visit https://ksoutdoors.com/checkin Click the “Check-in/Check-out” link in the top menu

Check-in/Check-out on The App

Download “Go Outdoors KS” from the Apple or Google Play store Click “Check-in/Check-out” Select a location Login with KDWP credentials Complete and submit “Check-in" form

“This isn’t a ‘one and done’ project for us or for our contract vendor,” added Knapic. “We’re committed to ensuring that outdoor access, and making hunting- and fishing-related purchases, remains easy and enjoyable for everyone wishing to Go Outdoors in Kansas.”

KDWP’s state park reservation system remains unchanged by the Go Outdoors KS launch. Campers in Kansas can still access the same great features they’re accustomed to – whether purchasing a daily vehicle entrance permit or securing a campsite with water and electric – by visiting www.campitks.com.

To purchase a Kansas hunting or fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsKansas.com or download the “Go Outdoors KS” mobile app today.

To make a campsite reservation or state park-related purchase, visit ReserveAmerica.com.

