Many booking places available at various NAT stations Residents urged to book and complete the test asap for timely detection of hidden cases

MACAU, June 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that currently there are many booking places available at various NAT sampling stations; residents are urged to make an appointment and complete the test as soon as possible to facilitate timely detection of hidden cases, contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and work together to protect the lives, health and safety of the public.

The booking link of citywide NAT programme is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook; test result will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. For tests conducted at self-paid NAT stations, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme, but prior booking is also strictly required (link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ ).

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested positive, report the test result on the RAT Reporting Platform for follow-up, and do not go to the NAT station; if tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled.