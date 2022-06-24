Booking System for Citywide NAT resumes after temporary breakdown

MACAU, June 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the booking system for citywide nucleic acid testing has experienced intermittent malfunctions and has resumed to normal after emergency repair.
At present, the waiting time at each station is relatively longer, the public are asked to wait patiently. Kind understanding towards the inconvenience caused would be appreciated.
