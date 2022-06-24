IAM receives requests for assistance in temporary care of 34 pets

MACAU, June 24 - If members of the public cannot take care of their pets because they have been confirmed for novel coronavirus infection or they have to undergo isolation, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will provide service for the temporary care for the pets under the special circumstances. Since 19 June, requests for assistance in temporary care of 34 pets such as dogs, cats, rabbits, hedgehogs, etc. were received. Some of the pets have been taken in by relatives and friends of the pet owners and some have been sent to the Municipal Kennel for temporary care. IAM urges the pet owners not to leave their pets alone at home because they have been confirmed for infection or they have to undergo isolation, or abandon their pets because they mistakenly believe in rumours.

After checkups, none of the pets have shown any discomfort or suspected symptom of novel coronavirus infection.

After receiving a notification of request for assistance, IAM will send veterinary and animal care staff to collect the animals in need of care and send them to an animal quarantine and inspection area specially set up in the Municipal Kennel to undergo health checkup, medical observation and receive basic care, so that their owners can undergo isolation or receive treatment without worries.

IAM urges owners to communicate with their relatives and friends in advance so their pets can be taken care of and accompanied by someone they are familiar with and reduce their fear and separation anxiety. Once a pet owner is admitted into a hospital or undergoes isolation, he/she can call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 28700800 or the Civic Service Hotline at 28337676 to notify the authorities so that assistance can be provided timely and animal welfare can be safeguarded.