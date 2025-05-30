Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for Dragon Boat Festival

MACAU, May 30 - Since 2 June (Monday) is the compensatory rest day of the Dragon Boat Festival for public employees, the specialist outpatient services (including all specialist outpatient clinics, the Imagiology Centre, blood drawing and specimen collection services) and international medical services of the Macao Union Medical Center will be closed on that day.

