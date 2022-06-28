Brenda Davis, RD to be Honored as 2022 Recipient of The Plantrician Project Luminary Award

Leading plant-based pioneer and acclaimed speaker and author will be honored during the 10th annual Int'l Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brenda Davis, RD has been chosen as the recipient of the 2022 Plantrician Project Luminary Award, in recognition of her unwavering pursuit of truth, persuasive communication, pioneering dietary concepts and inspiring message of compassion in the advancement of whole food plant-based nutrition as the foundation for disease prevention, suspension, and reversal.

“An unwavering advocate for the life-saving power of plant-based nutrition for over 30 years," says Dr. Scott Stoll, Plantrician Project Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, "Brenda Davis’ fearless leadership has inspired and supported countless clients and plant-based advocates to make the world a more sustainable, health supporting and kinder place.”

Ms. Davis will be presented with the Luminary Award on the evening of September 18, 2022, during the 10th annual International Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference.

As the 8th Luminary Award recipient, Ms. Davis will join an impressive roster of colleagues who have previously been honored with this prestigious award: Neal Barnard, MD, T. Colin Campbell, PhD, Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD, Dean Ornish, MD, Michael Klaper, MD and Hans Diehl, MD. The Plantrician Project’s Luminary Award was established in 2014. It was deferred in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

The CME-accredited International Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference will be held September 16-19, 2022 at the Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa, in Palm Desert, Ca. It will showcase the leading experts in the field of clinical nutrition—using food as medicine—for the prevention, treatment, and reversal of chronic, degenerative disease. Members of this year’s conference faculty include Drs. T. Colin Campbell, Dean Ornish, Caldwell Esselstyn, Kristi Funk and Michael Greger. The conference is produced by The Plantrician Project, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, dedicated to providing educational events, tools and resources for healthcare practitioners and those they serve. For more information, visit https://www.pbnhc.com.