Plantrician University Fills a Critical Void in Medical Education Curriculum

Plantrician University, an online plant-based nutrition learning and community platform free to healthcare students, fills a critical void in medical education.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned plant-based nutrition education provider, The Plantrician Project, has released Plantrician University, a dynamic, comprehensive learning and community platform created to empower healthcare students around the world with the scientific knowledge and clinical understanding of whole food plant-based nutrition. The Plantrician Project is investing heavily in connecting with and educating this next generation because it is the next generation that will usher in a new age of lifestyle medicine in healthcare.

Respected in their communities and looked to as gatekeepers of nutrition support and advice, the average healthcare practitioner can see upwards of twenty thousand patients during their career. When properly trained with the knowledge and skill of clinical nutrition and other preventative lifestyle practices, clinicians can have an incredibly powerful, exponential impact on the quality of life for the individuals, communities, and nations in which they practice.

“Plantrician University is a legacy program for the Plantrician Project,” explains Dr. Scott Stoll, Co-founder and Chairman of The Plantrician Project, “The earlier we intervene in the medical education process, the greater impact we will have in the quality of health and health care.”

Plantrician University, made possible with generous seed funding from the Ardmore Institute of Health and VegInvest, is a first-of-its-kind, on-line learning management and community platform that curates fresh new content created for Plant U as well as the extensive breadth of evidence-based lectures by renowned experts and everything else that has been produced by the Plantrician Project over the last decade. Plantrician University will help connect students in and across their respective universities globally, and will regularly host live lectures, Q&A’s, discussions, and provide other learning and mentoring opportunities for enrolled students

A growing portion of the global population faces staggering increases in dietary and lifestyle related illnesses that are not only causing untold suffering, disability, and death, but also resulting in crushing medical costs at the individual and systemic levels. At the same time, there is overwhelming scientific evidence to support the efficacy of a whole food, plant-based dietary lifestyle for the prevention, treatment and reversal of many chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, autoimmune diseases and more.

Yet, while there are signs of improvement, today’s medical education curriculum continues to fall woefully short in arming new medical professionals with the skills and resources they need to tackle the impending health care burden and resultant economic crisis. In fact, in their review entitled, Educating Future Physicians in Nutritional Science and Practice: The Time Is Now, published in the Journal of The American College Nutrition, Creci, et al., found “on average, students receive 19.6 hours of nutrition education across four years of medical education, corresponding to less than one percent of estimated total lecture hours. And they go on to observe “this startling statistic is juxtaposed against the findings from a recent survey of medical students that found more than 85% of first year medical school students recognized that nutrition education was important in their training.”

Plantrician University fills this gaping void in medical education training with the scientific foundation, resources, and supportive community they need to help their future patients understand and adopt the powerful nutrition and lifestyle choices necessary to live long, healthy, happy, and productive lives.

The Plantrician Project invites medical profession students of all kinds including, physicians, physician assistants, nurses, registered dietitians, dentists, chiropractors, and all allied health professionals in training to learn more and join Plantrician University by visiting PlantricianUniversity.org.

