Illinois Beach Hotel ready for reservations

ZION – Reservations are now being accepted at the Illinois Beach Hotel at Illinois Beach State Park in Lake County.

The property, which features 92 hotel rooms and a restaurant, will be open to the public this summer after an almost year-long hiatus. Guestroom reservations will be available for arrival on or after Friday, July 1, just in time for the holiday weekend.

Under new management, the property is receiving an interior renovation, including all new lobby and guestroom furnishings. The rooms will have a beachy feel and feature comfortable Serta mattresses, as well as amenities such as new LCD TVs, coffee makers and hairdryers.

King and queen/queen guestrooms are available for rent, as well as two-room suites that have a living room with microwaves, refrigerators and a game table.

The hotel will have a soft opening starting July 1 and will begin taking reservations for limited hotel rooms on June 27. For reservations, please visit https://www.illinoisbeachhotel.com.

Nolan’s Restaurant will be open to the public and will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to reopen the Illinois Beach Hotel and its new restaurant, Nolan’s,” said general manager Jason Smith. “Our desire is to support and enhance the community by bringing back events such as Sunday and holiday brunches, as well as offering a few new and interesting dining and entertainment concepts. We want folks to know our hospitality extends beyond just our out-of-town guests, and that we are grateful to be able to serve the local community as a whole.”

Dinner reservations for July 1 and beyond can be made starting June 27 by calling 224-259-2600. For the first few weeks, Nolan’s will serve from a limited menu and reservations will be required. A reservationist will be available from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. daily.

The Illinois Beach Hotel, as well as Starved Rock Lodge and White Pines Lodge, are all proud properties of ExplorUS (previously Ortega National Parks). ExplorUS is a hospitality management company with more than 50 properties across the United States.

Anyone interested in working for the Illinois Beach Hotel or another property within the ExplorUS family should visit https://www.goExplorUs.com.

The Illinois Beach Hotel can be found on Facebook.

About the Illinois Beach Hotel

Located in the Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park, the hotel sits on the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, the only remaining beach ridge shoreline left in the state. The hotel features 92 guestrooms and suites, a restaurant and outdoor dining. The park features a new convenience store/camp store with full food concessions and a gift store that is operated by the Illinois Beach Hotel and which will open later this summer.

For more information on Illinois state parks and historic sites, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov.

