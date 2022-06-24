Tennessee Judicial Conference Elects New Officers

The Tennessee Judicial Conference (TJC), which represents all state level judges in Tennessee, elected a slate of new officers at its June educational meeting.

Chancellor Pamela Fleenor, who serves the 11th judicial district (Hamilton County), was elected president of the TJC. She first took the bench in 2014 and is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Law and the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. She is the third woman to be elected President of the TJC, following Chancellor Jerri S. Bryant (2012-13) and Chancellor Carol McCoy (2009-10). She succeeds Chancellor J.B. Cox of the 17th Judicial District, which covers Bedford, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore Counties.

Judge Russell Parkes, 22th Judicial District Circuit Court, which covers Giles, Lawrence, Maury, Wayne counties, was elected Moving Vice President. He received his law degree from the University of Memphis and was first appointed to the bench by Governor Bill Haslam in 2014.

Judge Beth Boniface, of the 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court, which includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, and Hawkins counties, is the new vice president. Judge Boniface was first appointed to the bench by Governor Haslam in 2015. She received her juris doctor from the University of Richmond.

Chancellor John Rambo is the TJC’s new Secretary. Chancellor Rambo was appointed to serve the 1st Judicial District in East Tennessee by Governor Haslam in 2013. The first district includes Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties. He is a graduate of the School of Law at Wake Forest University.

The new conference Treasurer is Chancellor Jim Gass, who was appointed to the 4th Judicial District Circuit Court by Governor Haslam. The 4th judicial district covers Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson and Sevier counties. Chancellor Gass received his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

Three judges from each of the state’s three grand divisions will also serve on the TJC executive committee. Representing West Tennessee is Chancellor Gadson Will Perry, 30th Judicial District Chancery Court, Shelby County. Bonita Jo Atwood, 16th Judicial Circuit Court, covering Rutherford and Cannon counties, will represent the Middle Section; and Judge Tom Greenholtz, 11th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge and recently confirmed to the Court of Criminal Appeals – Eastern Section beginning in September, is representing East Tennessee.

Judge Kristi Davis, Tennessee Court of Appeals - Eastern Section, and 6th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Deborah Stevens (Knox County) will serve as 2023 conference co-chairs. Judge William Andrew Lockhart, 14th Judicial District Circuit Court, which covers Coffee County, and Judge Blake Neill, 25th Judicial District Circuit Court, which includes Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton counties,will serve as hospitality chairs.