Workona Announces SOC 2 Type II Compliance & Award
Workona was recognized as SOC 2 Type II compliant and also named the Overall Project Management Platform of the Year, making the app fully enterprise ready.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workona announced today that it has undergone a Service Organization Controls audit (SOC 2 Type II) in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Workona Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the Workona Inc. System.
Workona was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SaaS companies worldwide. An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Workona’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.
Workona was also recently named the 2022 winner of Remote Tech Breakthrough’s award for Overall Project Management Platform of the Year. Workona was chosen from over 1,700 nominations based on its unique value proposition for remote workers.
With the rise of remote work, employees spend their time trying to organize work docs scattered across email, Slack, browser history, and of course, dozens of open tabs. Workspaces solve that problem by organizing everything for a project in one place: cloud docs, tabs, and more. With Workona, an employee’s browser is transformed into a powerful work organizer.
As the single source of truth for a project, workspaces are one of the best ways to work on cloud-based projects with collaborators. Plus, Workona’s iPhone app and iPad app make it easy for employees to work on the go or from a hybrid workstation. From any device or location, employees can log into their workspaces and gain access to all of their work.
“With more workers remotely collaborating on projects than ever before, Workona provides the structure and organization they’ve been missing,” said Quinn Morgan, CEO of Workona. “The award for Project Management Platform of the Year, along with our official SOC 2 compliance, demonstrates that Workona is fully enterprise ready.”
For those looking to use Workona at their company, please contact sales@workona.com to request the most recent report.
###
About Workona:
With over three million workspaces created, Workona is transforming how modern work is done. Workona’s team are experts at crafting elegant experiences in the cloud, with years of expertise in building collaborative productivity apps. Workona’s users hail from both startups and Fortune 500 companies, and include industry leaders like Twitter, LinkedIn, Amazon, and NASA. For more information, visit workona.com
Eliza Wright, Head of Communications
Workona
eliza@workona.com