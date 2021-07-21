Workona Announces App for Zoom
The Workona app for Zoom enables teams to share all their cloud docs, links, notes, and action items for collaborative projects within Zoom MeetingsSAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workona today announced the launch of the Workona app for Zoom, which delivers an embedded work organization experience accessible within Zoom meetings. This new in-product app for Zoom is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom’s industry-leading video communications platform.
Workona is a work organizer for the browser, bringing essential organization to knowledge workers by organizing everything for a project in one place. Workona’s workspaces keep the most important assets for modern teams—cloud docs, links, notes, and tasks—close at hand and easy to find. By offering workspaces in Zoom Meetings, the new Workona app for Zoom ensures that project work is organized and accessible for teams working remotely.
Without leaving the Zoom meeting, users of the Workona app for Zoom are able to access cloud docs for a project, take meeting notes, and capture action items—all conveniently located in the Zoom sidebar.
“For remote teams, the Workona app for Zoom facilitates seamless project collaboration where it didn’t exist before,” said Quinn Morgan, co-founder and CEO. “It brings together work that was previously scattered across various cloud apps. Instead of scrambling to find important project resources, notes, and tasks during the meeting, now teams can stay focused on the work.”
Collaboration is a core feature of the Workona app for Zoom. Users can share the project workspace with meeting participants and instantly start collaborating in real time. To maintain project momentum, teams can use the built-in meeting notes and action items to stay on track.
“We’re pleased to welcome Workona as a Zoom Apps Launch Partner,” said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom. “The Workona app for Zoom is an excellent example of how Zoom Apps boost productivity by keeping your workflow going before, during, and after a meeting.” In addition to accessing workspaces during a meeting, users are able to open workspaces in Zoom prior to a meeting or visit workona.com anytime to see their project workspaces.
With team members all working within the same workspace, project leaders can be confident that everyone is on the same page. “With more workers remotely collaborating on projects than ever before, the Workona app for Zoom provides the structure and organization they’ve been missing,” Morgan said.
About Zoom Apps:
In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.
About Workona:
With over one million workspaces created, Workona is transforming how modern work is done. Workona’s team are experts at crafting elegant experiences in the cloud, with years of expertise in building collaborative productivity apps. Workona’s users hail from both startups and Fortune 500 companies, and include industry leaders like Twitter, Salesforce, Amazon, and NASA. For more information, visit workona.com.
