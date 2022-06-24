Submit Release
Road Closure route 100 Wardsboro

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Route 100 in Wardsboro is closed in the area of 3103 due

to a motor vehicle accident involving power lines and pole.

 

This incident is expected to last until further

notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

 

 

 

Jennifer Crane
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX

 

