Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three Judges of Compensation Claims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces three appointments to the Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims.

 

Jill Jacobs, of Satellite Beach, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims

Jacobs has served as a Deputy City Attorney for the City of Palm Beach since 2015. Previously, she worked in private practice for over 25 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and her law degree from the University of Miami. Jacobs fills one of the vacancies in the Orlando office.

 

Lourdes Sancerni, of Gainesville, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims

Sancerni has served as a Senior Associate Attorney at Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele, LLP, since 2013. Previously, she served as an Associate Attorney at McConnaughhay, Duffy & Coonrod, LLP, for 11 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Florida. Sancerni fills one of the vacancies in the Orlando office.

 

Barbara Case, of North Palm Beach, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims

Case has served as President of The Law Office of Barbara Kay Case, PA, since 2013. Previously, she worked in private practice for 13 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her law degree from St. Thomas University. Case fills the vacancy in the West Palm Beach office.

 

 

 

###

