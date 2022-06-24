Brenda Boral & Patricia Boral as Keynote Speakers at Women's Leadership Luncheon
Co-founders of Boral Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency in Houston, TX, delivered the keynote speech at the Women’s Leadership Luncheon.
Our focus was simple, we wanted people to walk out feeling empowered to follow their dreams!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia Boral and Brenda Boral, co-founders of Boral Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency in Houston, TX, delivered the keynote speech at the Women’s Leadership Luncheon hosted by the Women in Alliance task force at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
— Patricia Boral
The event took place on Wednesday, June 22, from 11 am to 1 pm at Sylvan Beach Pavilion in La Porte, Texas.
The Economic Alliance is a prestigious non-profit organization established in 1985. It is committed to providing professional economic development services to many communities throughout the 25-mile Houston Ship Channel region.
Women in Alliance is a branch of the Economic Alliance that focuses on empowering women of all ages and giving them the tools, they need to become exceptional leaders.
Patricia and Brenda Boral were honored to be part of the Women’s Leadership Luncheon. This was a major milestone for the two sisters, who co-founded Boral Agency (then known as Boral Branders) in 2011 with just $300 and their laptops.
“We feel beyond honored to have given the keynote speech at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Women's Leadership Luncheon. Our focus was simple, we wanted people to walk out feeling empowered to follow their dreams!”-Patricia Boral
Even before they started their successful digital marketing agency, the Bolivian-raised Boral sisters had a history of entrepreneurship.
After losing their mother to cancer as teenagers, they worked together tirelessly to keep her English tutoring business alive. Eventually, they relocated to Houston and launched their agency.
For over a decade, Boral Agency has grown into an impressive digital marketing agency with a talented team, serving businesses worldwide.
Boral Agency caters to B2B businesses in a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and technology to engineering, healthcare, education, and construction.
They offer extensive digital marketing services to help companies in these fields succeed, including website design, content creation, video marketing, and online advertising.
As the team and the business’s list of services has expanded, Boral Agency has received several awards over the years, including recognition from the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2015.
Patricia and Brenda have also been named on the Houston Business Journal’s 40 under 40 lists, and they spoke at the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL’s Playbook for Success Program in 2016.
At the Women’s Leadership Luncheon, Brenda and Patricia celebrated another landmark with their first keynote speech delivery. They shared their story and the lessons they have learned along the way to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.
“Remember, you choose your family. You choose to be enough. YOU choose your future.”
– Brenda Boral
The sisters hope this will be the first of many speaking engagements as they already offer training sessions and workshops.
Those who want to learn more about Boral Agency can visit their website: www.boralagency.com, call them at 832-408-7439, or send an email to hola@boralagency.com.
