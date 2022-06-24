Submit Release
PennDOT Posts Weight Restrictions on Two Bridges in Potter County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that it has posted weight restrictions on two bridges in Potter County.

The first bridge is on Route 4005 (Fishing Creek Road), about three miles northeast of Roulette. The bridge spans a branch of Fishing Creek in Roulette Township. This 12-foot bridge dates from 1933 and carries an average of 236 vehicles each day. As of late April, the bridge was posted for a 16-ton weight limit. The weight restriction will remain in place until repairs or replacement can be made.

The second bridge is on Route 4017 (Oswayo Street), in Shinglehouse. The bridge spans a branch of Oswayo Creek in the borough. This 9-foot bridge dates from 1938 and carries an average of 324 vehicles each day. As of early May, the bridge was posted for a 15-ton weight limit. The weight restriction will remain in place until repairs or replacement can be made.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. PennDOT reminds motorists to obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #

 


