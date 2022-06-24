PennDOT Posts Weight Restrictions on Two Bridges in Potter County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that it has posted weight restrictions on two bridges in Potter County.

The first bridge is on Route 4005 (Fishing Creek Road), about three miles northeast of Roulette. The bridge spans a branch of Fishing Creek in Roulette Township. This 12-foot bridge dates from 1933 and carries an average of 236 vehicles each day. As of late April, the bridge was posted for a 16-ton weight limit. The weight restriction will remain in place until repairs or replacement can be made.

The second bridge is on Route 4017 (Oswayo Street), in Shinglehouse. The bridge spans a branch of Oswayo Creek in the borough. This 9-foot bridge dates from 1938 and carries an average of 324 vehicles each day. As of early May, the bridge was posted for a 15-ton weight limit. The weight restriction will remain in place until repairs or replacement can be made.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

