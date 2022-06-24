Submit Release
Pacific NW Hydrogen Association seeking potential projects for regional hubs proposal

Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) is a public-private partnership, non-profit organization registered with the State of Washington to coordinate regional efforts toward clean hydrogen deployment. PNWH2 is requesting information (View RFI) on potential projects to support a bid for U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) funding.

The DOE H2Hubs funding opportunity aims to build several regional networks of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure.

PNWH2 has launched a survey to collect information about all potential projects in the Northwest that should be considered in the development of its initial proposal to DOE. PNWH2 will evaluate candidate projects based on their fit with federal guidance in the H2Hubs Notice of Intent, potential contribution to a larger network for clean hydrogen deployment, and other program objectives.

DOE is expected to publish the final Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) in September or October this year. Concept papers are likely to be due 6 to 8 weeks later, with invitations to submit a full proposal coming approximately 4 weeks after that. After receiving the invitation, PNWH2 expects to have about 4 months to prepare a full proposal. If successful, PNWH2 would receive up to $1 billion for development of a northwest regional clean hydrogen hub.

How to submit your project information

Project information gathered through the survey form linked below will support PNWH2’s development of a concept paper and proposal for the DOE H2Hubs funding.

This is the first step of an interactive process. PNWH2 will review projects submitted through the survey and ask follow-up questions to respondents as needed.

Submission deadline: July 26, 2022

SURVEY FORM

Need help or have questions?

Contact: Jaclyn.perez@commerce.wa.gov

Visit the Pacific NW Hydrogen Association website

