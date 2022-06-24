Senator Denny Hoskins Applauds U.S. Supreme Court’s Overturn of Roe v. Wade

JEFFERSON CITY — Senator Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, expressed support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States and said he looks forward to a day when abortions are no longer performed anywhere in America.

“This decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is an important step toward ending the taking of innocent life in America through abortion. It is also indisputable confirmation the Missouri Legislature was on the right side of history when we passed landmark pro-life legislation in 2019,” Sen. Hoskins said. “I am also grateful for the governor’s swift action, issuing a proclamation to enact the ban we passed and end abortions in Missouri.”

In 2019, the Missouri General Assembly passed House Bill 126, which enacted strict limitations on abortion and set the stage for today’s court decision with a provision that would outlaw nearly all abortions in Missouri in the event Roe v. Wade was overruled. The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case returns decisions about abortion to the states, a development envisioned by Missouri’s 2019 law. Within minutes of the announcement, the governor signed a proclamation ending elective abortions in Missouri.