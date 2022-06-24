Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirty Three Bills and Vetoes Five Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

SB 144 – Identification Cards

SB 156 – Loss Run Statements

CS/SB 254 – Religious Institutions

SB 288 – Electronic Dissemination of Commercial Recordings and Audiovisual Works

CS/SB 1190 – Two-Way Radio Communication Enhancement Systems

CS/CS/SB 1304 – Public Records

CS/CS/SB 1798 – Sexually Related Offenses

CS/HB 105 – Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities

HB 535 – Barefoot Bay Recreation District, Brevard County

CS/HB 651 – Navarre Beach Fire Rescue District, Santa Rosa County

CS/CS/HB 777 – Local Tax Referenda Requirements

HB 895 – Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District, Manatee and Sarasota Counties

CS/CS/CS/HB 965 – Environmental Management

CS/HB 995 – Sumter County

HB 1045 – West Villages Improvement District, Sarasota County

CS/CS/HB 1057 – Evidence of Vendor Financial Stability

HB 1105 – Lake County Water District, Lake County

HB 1119 – Grandparent Visitation Rights

HB 1161 – Manatee County

CS/HB 1231 – East Lake Tarpon Community, Pinellas County

CS/CS/CS/HB 1349 – Guardianship Data Transparency

HB 1423 – City of Edgewood, Orange County

CS/HB 1427 – Hillsborough County Aviation Authority

HB 1469 -Transportation Facility Designations

CS/HB 1491 – Alligator Point Water Resources District, Franklin County

CS/HB 1495 – Immokalee Water and Sewer District, Collier County

CS/HB 1499 – City of Key West, Monroe County

CS/CS/HB 1563 – Homestead Property Tax Exemptions for Classroom Teachers, Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, Child Welfare Professionals, and Servicemembers

HB 1581 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

CS/HB 1583 – Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, Escambia County

CS/HB 7055 – Cybersecurity

CS/HB 7057 – Public Records and Public Meetings

The Governor vetoed the following bills today:

SB 406 – Secured Transactions

CS/SB 620 – Local Business Protection Act

CS/SB 1260 – Independent Hospital Districts

CS/CS/SB 1382 – Tax Administration

CS/CS/SB 1796 – Dissolution of Marriage

To read the transmittal letters, click here and here.

To read the veto letters, click here, here, here, here and here.

###