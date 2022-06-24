Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Thirty Three Bills and Vetoes Five Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- SB 144 – Identification Cards
- SB 156 – Loss Run Statements
- CS/SB 254 – Religious Institutions
- SB 288 – Electronic Dissemination of Commercial Recordings and Audiovisual Works
- CS/SB 1190 – Two-Way Radio Communication Enhancement Systems
- CS/CS/SB 1304 – Public Records
- CS/CS/SB 1798 – Sexually Related Offenses
- CS/HB 105 – Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities
- HB 535 – Barefoot Bay Recreation District, Brevard County
- CS/HB 651 – Navarre Beach Fire Rescue District, Santa Rosa County
- CS/CS/HB 777 – Local Tax Referenda Requirements
- HB 895 – Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District, Manatee and Sarasota Counties
- CS/CS/CS/HB 965 – Environmental Management
- CS/HB 995 – Sumter County
- HB 1045 – West Villages Improvement District, Sarasota County
- CS/CS/HB 1057 – Evidence of Vendor Financial Stability
- HB 1105 – Lake County Water District, Lake County
- HB 1119 – Grandparent Visitation Rights
- HB 1161 – Manatee County
- CS/HB 1231 – East Lake Tarpon Community, Pinellas County
- CS/CS/CS/HB 1349 – Guardianship Data Transparency
- HB 1423 – City of Edgewood, Orange County
- CS/HB 1427 – Hillsborough County Aviation Authority
- HB 1469 -Transportation Facility Designations
- CS/HB 1491 – Alligator Point Water Resources District, Franklin County
- CS/HB 1495 – Immokalee Water and Sewer District, Collier County
- CS/HB 1499 – City of Key West, Monroe County
- CS/CS/HB 1563 – Homestead Property Tax Exemptions for Classroom Teachers, Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, Child Welfare Professionals, and Servicemembers
- HB 1581 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
- CS/HB 1583 – Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, Escambia County
- CS/HB 7055 – Cybersecurity
- CS/HB 7057 – Public Records and Public Meetings
The Governor vetoed the following bills today:
- SB 406 – Secured Transactions
- CS/SB 620 – Local Business Protection Act
- CS/SB 1260 – Independent Hospital Districts
- CS/CS/SB 1382 – Tax Administration
- CS/CS/SB 1796 – Dissolution of Marriage
To read the transmittal letters, click here and here.
To read the veto letters, click here, here, here, here and here.
###