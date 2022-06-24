Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,762 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Carr Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs.

“We have just filed a notice in the 11th Circuit requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect.”

Find a copy of the notice Download this pdf file. here .

You just read:

Read more about Carr Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.