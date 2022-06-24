Read more about Carr Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs.

“We have just filed a notice in the 11th Circuit requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect.”

Find a copy of the notice here .