Jobs Up in All Metros, Unemployment Rates Down in Most Areas in May

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in eleven Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in another in May according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas.





"The Pritzker administration is encouraged by Illinois' continued positive economic trajectory," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "We remain committed to providing the resources needed to support and strengthen the state's workforce."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +182,600), the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,700), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Professional & Business Services (eleven areas); Education & Health Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (nine areas each); and Wholesale Trade (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro Division (-2.6 points to 4.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%), the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro (-0.4 point to 4.3%) and the Springfield MSA (-0.4 point to 4.7%). The unemployment rate in the Kankakee MSA increased +0.2 point to 6.2%. The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Danville MSA and the Decatur MSA.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates



Metropolitan Area May 2022* May 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.1% 4.3% -0.2 Carbondale-Marion 5.0% 5.2% -0.2 Champaign-Urbana 4.3% 4.5% -0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.2% 6.8% -2.6 Danville 6.1% 6.1% 0.0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Decatur 7.1% 7.1% 0.0 Elgin 5.1% 5.4% -0.3 Kankakee 6.2% 6.0% 0.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.3% 4.7% -0.4 Peoria 5.5% 5.6% -0.1 Rockford 8.3% 8.4% -0.1 Springfield 4.7% 5.1% -0.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.6% 4.8% -0.2 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 6.1% -1.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - May 2022

Metropolitan Area May May Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,900 88,800 4,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,600 55,000 1,600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,600 113,100 3,500 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,752,600 3,570,000 182,600 Danville MSA 26,100 25,800 300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 185,700 178,300 7,400 Decatur MSA 48,900 47,700 1,200 Elgin Metro Division 255,200 244,200 11,000 Kankakee MSA 42,900 42,300 600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 420,000 409,400 10,600 Peoria MSA 166,700 163,500 3,200 Rockford MSA 145,300 138,600 6,700 Springfield MSA 108,400 104,400 4,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 238,700 236,900 1,800 Illinois Statewide 6,042,800 5,794,000 248,800 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area May 2022 May 2021 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.6 % 4.8 % -0.2 Bond County 4.1 % 4.3 % -0.2 Calhoun County 4.3 % 4.4 % -0.1 Clinton County 3.2 % 3.0 % 0.2 Jersey County 3.9 % 3.9 % 0.0 Macoupin County 4.2 % 4.0 % 0.2 Madison County 4.4 % 4.6 % -0.2 Monroe County 3.1 % 2.8 % 0.3 St. Clair County 5.4 % 5.8 % -0.4 Cities Alton City 6.2 % 7.6 % -1.4 Belleville City 5.4 % 6.4 % -1.0 Collinsville City 4.8 % 5.0 % -0.2 East St. Louis City 8.1 % 11.5 % -3.4 Edwardsville City 3.4 % 3.2 % 0.2 Granite City 5.0 % 6.1 % -1.1 O'Fallon City 4.8 % 4.3 % 0.5 Counties Greene County 4.3 % 3.8 % 0.5 Randolph County 3.9 % 3.8 % 0.1 Washington County 2.7 % 2.6 % 0.1 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.5 % 4.2 % 0.3 LWIA 22 4.3 % 4.5 % -0.2 LWIA 24 4.7 % 4.9 % -0.2 Southwestern EDR 4.5 % 4.7 % -0.2

Metro East Highlights





The May 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.6 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -0.2 percentage points from the May 2021 rate of 4.8 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.





The labor force increased by +744 in May 2022 to 333,496 from 332,752 in May 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +1,363 to 318,220 in May 2022 from 316,857 in May 2021. There were 15,276 unemployed people in the labor force in May 2022. This is a decrease of -619 compared to the 15,895 unemployed in May 2021.





The number of total nonfarm jobs in May 2022 was 238,700 compared to 236,900 in May 2021, which is an increase of +1,800.





Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+2,000), Government (+600), Professional and Business Services (+400), Manufacturing (+300), Educational and Health Services (+200), Other Services (+100) and Mining and Construction (+100).





No change was reported in Information, or Wholesale Trade.





Employment declined in Retail Trade (-1,000), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-800) and Financial Activities (-100).









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.







