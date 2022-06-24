The Outlaw Ocean Project Wins The SPJ 2021 Sigma Delta Chi Award For Excellence in Investigative Magazine Writing
In these masterfully reported and written pieces, Urbina embraces the challenges of reporting at sea at great risk to life and limb to expose right and wrong”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night, The Society of Professional Journalists announced that Ian Urbina and The Outlaw Ocean Project were the winners of a 2021 Sigma Delta Chi Award for Excellence in Magazine Investigative Reporting for a series of three stories: one reported off the coast of Gambia, another reported in Libya (both published in The New Yorker) and a third reported at sea near Italy published in The Atlantic. The stories can be read on The Outlaw Ocean Project website.
Ian Urbina is the founder and director of The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit news organization based in Washington D.C. that covers human rights and environmental crimes at sea globally.
The award recognizes the best in professional journalism in categories that include print/online, audio and television, among others. This honor is particularly significant as competition for this award was intense and The Society of Professional Journalists is among the most respected organizations supporting journalism since its founding in 1909.
The Outlaw Ocean Project team is proud to have received one of these awards.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization that produces investigative stories about human rights and environmental concerns on the two-thirds of the planet covered by water.
One of the limitations of the traditional model used especially by legacy news outlets, is that worthy investigative stories are typically seen by only a small fraction of the public because these stories get published in just one outlet and typically in just one language. Part of what The Outlaw Ocean Project seeks to do is not just produce polished narrative investigative journalism but also amplify that journalism by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences.
