2022-06-23 13:17:52.54 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Des Peres

While on his lunch break, a Missouri Lottery player decided to stop by Circle K, 12804 Manchester Road in Des Peres, to pick up a Scratchers ticket.

“I bought a $5 ticket,” the winner explained. “But when I scratched it off, I thought it was a fake ticket. I couldn’t believe it!” 

He had uncovered one of the top prizes in the “Ace of Spades” game. The player went on to say the reality of the situation still had not sunk in.

“It won’t really hit me until I see the check,” he joked. 

Ace of Spades” is a $5 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $5 up to a top prize of $100,000. Currently, there are over $10.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three more $100,000 top prizes and four $20,000 prizes.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

